Breezy and mainly dry Wednesday, showers return Thursday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Another mainly dry day is in store on Wednesday as high pressure remains in control over Florida and the southeast U.S.

It will be breezy at times with northeast winds at 20 miles per hour.

Also, a weak upper-level disturbance is moving in from the Gulf of Mexico and that is why there will be a bit more cloud cover Wednesday. Temperatures will warm up to the low 80s again for highs Wednesday afternoon.

Breezy conditions will prevail through the rest of the week and more moisture will head our way from the Atlantic by Thursday. This will help to develop passing showers along an easterly breeze through Friday.

A cold front will swing through our area this weekend and models are showing that the front is moving a bit faster and therefore arriving overnight Saturday or by early Sunday morning.

Ahead of the front, we can expect showers and storms late in the afternoon and evening hours on Saturday, with clearing skies on Sunday and feeling less humid.

Cooler temperatures behind the front arrive early next week with lows dropping to the 50s by Monday morning.