Breezy and comfy with low humidity

Breezy winds and humidity on the lower side
Posted at 6:00 AM, Apr 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-20 06:00:56-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the 60s-low 70s and 50s around the lake with breezy winds at the coast. This afternoon, highs in the low 80s, breezy and comfy with low humidity.

Similar weather tomorrow and Friday with breezy winds and highs in the low 80s. A few isolated inland storms possible on Friday.

For the weekend-early next week, moisture increases, and rain chances go up a touch. Morning rainfall possible at the coast, followed by afternoon inland showers/storms. Highs in the low 80s. Staying breezy. Winds die down by Tuesday.

