Brace for More Rain Today: Drier and Pleasant Weather Coming Next Week!

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Today, South Florida might experience some heavy rainfall as a few storms roll through the area. The atmosphere is set up for slow-moving storms that could dump 1 to 2 inches of rain, with the possibility of higher amounts—up to 3 to 5 inches—in particularly intense storms. So, it’s a good idea to keep an eye on the skies and be prepared for some wet weather throughout the day. There is a flood watch for the Treasure Coast until 8pm Friday. We also have the coastal flood advisory for the king tides.

As we head into the weekend, a change is in sight! We expect a cold front to push south on Saturday, a few showers possible with that, then starting this Sunday, drier air is expected to flow into South Florida, which may stick around for much of the following week. This shift will likely lead to more comfortable humidity levels. While we might still see some light to moderate rain on Saturday as the front moves through, the more robust storm activity should taper off as dry air moves in and we transition out of our rainy season and into the dry season.

During this transition, it’s worth noting that moderate coastal flooding could occur during high tide today, and rip current risk will be up over the weekend as a new swell fills in so beachgoers should exercise caution. Overall, while today brings some storms, it looks like a drier, more pleasant (fall-like) week is just around the corner!