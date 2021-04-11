Watch
Blog: Strong storms move through Treasure Coast, Palm Beach County on Sunday

77 mph wind gust recorded in Jensen Beach
WPTV, Meghan McRoberts
Strong winds at Twin Rivers Park in Martin County on April 11, 2021.
Strong storms in Martin County on April, 11, 2021
Posted at 3:48 PM, Apr 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-11 17:26:49-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Strong storms moved through the Treasure Coast and Palm Beach County on Sunday afternoon. Follow our blog through the evening as the storms move through your neighborhood:

5:11 p.m.: Strong winds scattered debris in the Palm Beach Country Estates neighborhood in northern Palm Beach County

Strong winds scattered debris in Palm Beach Country Estates on April 11, 2021
Strong winds scattered debris in the Palm Beach Country Estates neighborhood in northern Palm Beach County on April 11, 2021.

4:38 p.m.: Scattered damage reported in Jensen Beach and Sewall's Point

4:24 p.m.: Strong winds blow away WPTV First Alert Chief Meteorologist Steve Weagle's flag pole

4:23 p.m.: WPTV viewer Callie Commette recorded hail and heavy rain in Jupiter

4:12 p.m.: Winds that blew through Boca Raton downed this large tree near 215 Northeast 20th St.


4 p.m.: Strong winds shift boats at the Sailing Center in Martin County

3:54 p.m.: Trees down in Sewall's Point at A1A and Sewall's Point Road

3:37 p.m.: Strong winds at Twin Rivers Park in Martin County

3:25 p.m.: A 77 mph wind gust was clocked in Jensen Beach

3:17 p.m.: Strong winds and rain move through Palm Beach Gardens

3:10 p.m.: Heavy rain and strong winds move through the Lake Park area of Palm Beach County

Heavy rain, gusty winds in Lake Park area of Palm Beach County

3:02 p.m.: Wind gusts of more than 70 mph and quarter-size hail reported from Jensen Beach to Hobe Sound.

3 p.m. Heavy rain and strong winds moved through the Hobe Sound area

Strong storms move through Hobe Sound

2:57 p.m.: Heavy rains, lightning and thunder in Port St. Lucie

2:54 p.m.: Heavy rain in Palm City with some flooding on the roads

