Blog: Strong storms move through Treasure Coast, Palm Beach County on Sunday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Strong storms moved through the Treasure Coast and Palm Beach County on Sunday afternoon. Follow our blog through the evening as the storms move through your neighborhood:
5:11 p.m.: Strong winds scattered debris in the Palm Beach Country Estates neighborhood in northern Palm Beach County
4:38 p.m.: Scattered damage reported in Jensen Beach and Sewall's Point
More damage in Sewalls Point/ Jensen beach. @WPTV pic.twitter.com/vezxEMgRk0— Meghan McRoberts (@MeghanWPTV) April 11, 2021
4:24 p.m.: Strong winds blow away WPTV First Alert Chief Meteorologist Steve Weagle's flag pole
The #SnuggleAlert flag pole has stood tall through numerous hurricanes but today’s winds blew it away! That was a crazy line of storms! Hope everyone is safe pic.twitter.com/1nLLFxT0gZ— Steve Weagle (@SteveWeagleWPTV) April 11, 2021
4:23 p.m.: WPTV viewer Callie Commette recorded hail and heavy rain in Jupiter
WPTV viewer Callie Commette recorded hail and heavy rain in Jupiter as strong storms moved through Palm Beach County on Sunday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/uAgy7gtZZs— WPTV (@WPTV) April 11, 2021
4:12 p.m.: Winds that blew through Boca Raton downed this large tree near 215 Northeast 20th St.
A strong gust of wind split a tree in half near 215 NE 20th St. in Boca Raton.— WPTV (@WPTV) April 11, 2021
📸 Courtesy of WPTV viewer Jim Ricer III pic.twitter.com/6z50BMfNCt
4 p.m.: Strong winds shift boats at the Sailing Center in Martin County
Sailing Center in Martin County doing some cleanup. Looks like the wind shuffled some of the boats around- one is in the bushes @WPTV @SavanahResnik pic.twitter.com/6xqGmVg7xF— Meghan McRoberts (@MeghanWPTV) April 11, 2021
3:54 p.m.: Trees down in Sewall's Point at A1A and Sewall's Point Road
Finding some trees down around town. @OfSewalls Sewalls Point Police clearing a tree near A1A and Sewalls Point rd. @WPTV pic.twitter.com/hQ2LEbuhMv— Meghan McRoberts (@MeghanWPTV) April 11, 2021
3:37 p.m.: Strong winds at Twin Rivers Park in Martin County
Winds are whipping right now in Martin County— this is at Twin Rivers Park @WPTV pic.twitter.com/s6Umv1VtAz— Meghan McRoberts (@MeghanWPTV) April 11, 2021
3:25 p.m.: A 77 mph wind gust was clocked in Jensen Beach
3:25pm | While the severe threat for east central FL (to Martin Co) has largely ended, gusty winds, lightning & heavy rain continue across the area.— NWS Melbourne (@NWSMelbourne) April 11, 2021
Most significant reports today included:
2” hail in Oviedo
77 mph wind gust in Jensen Beach pic.twitter.com/CaLIaPabD4
3:17 p.m.: Strong winds and rain move through Palm Beach Gardens
Strong winds and rain in Palm Beach Gardens. @WPTV pic.twitter.com/PQNKVgmFjK— Michael Buczyner (@MichaelBuczyner) April 11, 2021
3:10 p.m.: Heavy rain and strong winds move through the Lake Park area of Palm Beach County
3:02 p.m.: Wind gusts of more than 70 mph and quarter-size hail reported from Jensen Beach to Hobe Sound.
Wind gusts over 70mph and quarter size hail have been reported from Jensen Beach to Hobe Sound. Take cover! https://t.co/o2DZuhbfE7— NWS Melbourne (@NWSMelbourne) April 11, 2021
3 p.m. Heavy rain and strong winds moved through the Hobe Sound area
2:57 p.m.: Heavy rains, lightning and thunder in Port St. Lucie
The storm is hitting Port Saint Lucie right now. pic.twitter.com/6Sj92mW3Fv— Kelley Dunn (@kelleydunnwptv) April 11, 2021
2:54 p.m.: Heavy rain in Palm City with some flooding on the roads
Palm City is taking a beating. Old Palm City’s roads are already filling up with water since the rain is coming down so fast. @WPTV @FOX29WFLX @DerekLoweNews @MeghanWPTV @JonShainman @SteveWeagleWPTV pic.twitter.com/28iDqZ1hY6— Savanah Resnik (@SavanahResnik) April 11, 2021