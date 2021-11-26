Watch
Weather

Actions

Black Friday temperatures remain cooler with partly sunny skies

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 5:28 AM, Nov 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-26 05:28:17-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures are in the mid-to-upper 60s under partly cloudy skies. This afternoon, highs will reach the mid-upper 70s, with partly sunny skies and a slim chance for an isolated shower.

For the weekend, morning temperatures drop to the upper 50s-low 60s and afternoon highs will be in the mid-to-upper 70s. It will be mainly dry with low rain chances and low humidity.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Early next week, it'll stay chilly in the mornings and mild in the afternoons. Lows will be in the 50s-low 60s and highs in the mid-to-upper 70s. Dry air continues to push in, keeping rain chances in check.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:29 PM, Dec 17, 2018