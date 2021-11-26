Black Friday temperatures remain cooler with partly sunny skies

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures are in the mid-to-upper 60s under partly cloudy skies. This afternoon, highs will reach the mid-upper 70s, with partly sunny skies and a slim chance for an isolated shower.

For the weekend, morning temperatures drop to the upper 50s-low 60s and afternoon highs will be in the mid-to-upper 70s. It will be mainly dry with low rain chances and low humidity.

Early next week, it'll stay chilly in the mornings and mild in the afternoons. Lows will be in the 50s-low 60s and highs in the mid-to-upper 70s. Dry air continues to push in, keeping rain chances in check.