Black Friday begins foggy; mostly warm

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures are in the low-to-mid 70s with patchy fog mainly inland. This afternoon, highs will be in the mid-to-upper 80s, partly sunny skies and only a slim chance for an isolated shower.

Tomorrow, highs will be in the mid-to-upper 80s. It will be partly sunny with a few afternoon inland showers, but mainly dry near the coast.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Sunday, highs will be in the mid-to-upper 80s with some late-day showers and a couple of storms ahead of a front that will stall out early next week.

Monday, the front stalls out across the area so a few spotty showers are possible, but any rain we do see will not add up to a whole lot. Highs will be in the low-to-mid 80s.

Tuesday, highs will be in the low 80s with mostly sunny skies and only an isolated shower.

Another front starts to move in by mid-week and rain chances increase slightly. Highs in the mid 80s. No big cool down in sight.