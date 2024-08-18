Big changes soon to come

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Friday's front continues to remain to the south, which means another enjoyable weekend day.

Temperatures stay near normal with low humidity. Highs in the upper 80s with partly cloudy skies.

Expect more sunshine than yesterday.

If you are going to the beaches, there is a high risk of a rip current due to Hurricane Ernesto that is upsetting the waters in the Atlantic.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

The lovely weekend weather trend comes to an end quickly.

Monday we welcome back high temperatures in the lower 90s, humidity and chance for thunderstorms.

A stationary boundary that drapes and parks itself between northern Florida and Georgia will keep conditions very unsettled next week.

Thunderstorm and rain chances will increase significantly Tuesday through Friday. Keep an eye on radar and keep tuning back to know all the timing of these events.