Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Beautiful weather this weekend

Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather forecast for the morning of April 5, 2024.
WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, April 5, 2024 (1).png
Posted at 5:44 AM, Apr 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-05 05:50:59-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — After a chilly morning, it will be sunny and comfortable on Friday afternoon with highs in the upper 70s or right at 80 degrees. This is right on average for this time of the year.

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, April 5, 2024.png
WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, April 5, 2024.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Nice and dry weather stays with us through the weekend. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s both Saturday and Sunday with an easterly breeze returning.

Low rain chances for the early part of next week as a warm up returns. Highs are forecast to hit the mid 80s by mid-week.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Small end of week swell possible

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019