Beautiful weather this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — After a chilly morning, it will be sunny and comfortable on Friday afternoon with highs in the upper 70s or right at 80 degrees. This is right on average for this time of the year.

WPTV WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, April 5, 2024.

Nice and dry weather stays with us through the weekend. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s both Saturday and Sunday with an easterly breeze returning.

Low rain chances for the early part of next week as a warm up returns. Highs are forecast to hit the mid 80s by mid-week.