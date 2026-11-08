Beautiful Start to the Week, Big Changes on the Horizon!

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Everyone should be enjoying this beautiful Sunday, with plenty of sunshine, mostly dry conditions, and afternoon highs in the lower to middle 80s. Drier air continues to settle across the region behind Saturday's weak cold front, making for a pleasant end to the weekend.

Tonight, expect mostly clear skies with temperatures falling into the upper 60s to lower 70s across Palm Beach County and the mid-60s along the Treasure Coast. Monday brings another beautiful day, with plenty of sunshine, dry conditions, and highs in the lower 80s.

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Looking ahead, quiet weather continues through Tuesday before moisture gradually increases Wednesday. A stronger cold front is expected to approach Thursday into Friday, bringing a chance of scattered showers. Behind the front, much cooler and drier air could arrive next weekend, potentially bringing the coldest temperatures of the fall season so far, especially across the Treasure Coast!

