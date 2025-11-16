Beach plans? Here’s why this weekend brings great weather but higher risks

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A very steady stretch of fall weather continues across the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches as high pressure remains the dominant force over Florida.

Sunday and the week ahead will feature warm afternoons, cool mornings, and very limited chances for rain.

Sunday brings a comfortable mix of sunshine and mild temperatures. Highs climb into the low 80s, which is right around normal for mid-November. Winds shift to the west-southwest at 10–15 mph, with occasional gusts near 20 mph during the afternoon.

Moisture stays low, so skies remain mostly sunny and rain is not expected.

A Moderate Risk of rip currents continues, especially along the Palm Beaches. If you're heading to the coast, make sure you swim near a lifeguard and stay mindful of fast-moving currents.

A moisture-starved front slides toward Florida early Monday, but it will lose steam before reaching our area. The only noticeable change will be a slight uptick in clouds offshore and a shift in winds.

Temperatures stay mild, with highs in the low 80s and overnight lows in the 60s.

From Tuesday through Friday, the pattern becomes even more stable as a ridge builds overhead. This will push temperatures above normal. Highs in the low 80s at the coast, middle 80s inland. Lows in the middle to upper 60s.

The low-level east breeze strengthens midweek, bringing in a touch more humidity. Still, the atmosphere remains too dry for meaningful rain. At most, a brief, isolated coastal sprinkle could pop up Wednesday, but measurable rain is not expected.