Back to summerlike weather for South Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — After a stretch of really nice days with pleasant temperatures and low humidity, some changes are on the way and a return to more summerlike weather is likely.

Warmer temperatures, much higher humidity, and a daily dose of showers & storms are back in the forecast this weekend through much of next week.

A surge of tropical moisture combined with easterly winds will allow for frequent periods of showers & storms each day before a late-week cold front moves in and clears things up by next weekend.

King tides and a full moon will allow for some minor coastal flooding this weekend so be aware of that at the beaches and along A1A.

Tropical Storm Julia is likely to become a hurricane later today and make landfall in Nicaragua tonight or early tomorrow.

Everything else is quiet in the tropics but October is the peak month for hurricanes in Florida so don't let your guard down, things can always change or develop quickly this time of year!

TODAY: Breezy and warm, scattered showers around. Highs: Mid 80s

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and t'storms. Lows: Mid 70s

TOMORROW: Showers & t'storms likely. Highs: Upper 80s