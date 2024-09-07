WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Partly sunny skies today with high temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Chance of seeing a few isolated storms near lunchtime. More activity expected for inland communities later this afternoon into the evening.

Sunday will feature isolated storms further inland. We are avoiding a weekend washout. Temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower 90s with mainly sunny skies.

We still have a cold front towards the north of our area, which will cause instability. The low pressure system isn't as strong as it was earlier this workweek.

Unfortunately for our outdoors activities, we enter a rainy pattern starting Monday. Make sure the kids have their rain gear as they head to school from Monday through Thursday.

Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90 most of next week.