Arctic air moves in Friday night for chilliest weekend of the season

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 60s and some fog developing around Lake Okeechobee. This afternoon, highs in the upper 70s, partly sunny skies and a few stray showers possible.

Tomorrow, some showers in the morning, then sunny for the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s. Increasing clouds tomorrow evening ahead of our next cold front. This front will push through Friday night - Saturday morning bringing in some showers.

Saturday, some clouds and a few showers to start, then quick sunshine by late-morning. Temperatures starting off in the upper 40s-low 50s and afternoon highs in the upper 50s-low 60s and winds picking up.

Sunday, a cold blast of air pushes into the area. Morning lows down the low-mid 30s and wind chill values in the 20s-low 30s. The National Weather Service issuing a special weather statement for the cold temperatures expected Sunday morning. Temperatures will warm into the upper 50s-low 60s for the afternoon hours and we'll see plenty of sunshine throughout the day.

Monday, morning lows in the upper 30s-low 40s (not as cold as Sunday morning, but still cold). Afternoon highs in the mid-upper 60s with sunny skies.

Tuesday-Wednesday, warmer with highs in the mid-upper 70s.