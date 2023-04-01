April begins with warm and humid weather

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Near-record highs are likely across the area today, especially the Treasure Coast where the record highs are a little lower than the Palm Beaches for today's date.

Regardless, it'll be very warm and humid for everyone today so stay hydrated, wear light weight-light colored clothing and get to the air conditioning as often as possible.

The sea breeze is expected to move in off the ocean and trigger some scattered showers and storms over inland locations with those storms and showers tracking east toward the coast this evening.

Skies will clear overnight and tomorrow looks mostly sunny and warm (but not as hot as today).

If you're heading to the beach today watch out for a high risk of rip currents.

TODAY: Hot and humid, scattered late-day showers & storms. Highs: Near 90 Winds: S 15

TONIGHT: Clearing and warm. Lows: Near 70 Winds: W 10

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and warm. Scattered showers mainly inland. Highs: Mid 80s Winds: NE 15