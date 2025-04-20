Another windy day: your week ahead with rising humidity and isolated showers

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It is another very windy day outside!

Look for mainly sunny skies high temperatures in the lower to middle 80s wind speeds will be near 20 mph.

This will lead to concerning conditions along our coastline. High rip current risk is in effect as well as a small craft advisory.

Monday will be breezy with mainly sunny skies high temperatures in the lower to middle 80s.

Tuesday you will start to notice the humidity will increase and it will be muggy Tuesday afternoon. High temperatures will stay in the lower middle 80s again.

Wednesday will be mainly sunny with highs in the lower to middle 80s. It will be muggy with a chance of an isolated shower.

Thursday the isolated rain shower chance will stick around. It won’t be too busy on the radar. High temperatures staying in the middle 80s with mainly sunny skies.

On Friday, we will experience partly sunny skies, isolated, rain, showers, and high temperatures in the lower to middle 80s.