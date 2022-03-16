Watch
Another round of strong to severe storms possible this afternoon

Posted at 5:47 AM, Mar 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-16 05:47:15-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, some isolated showers around with morning temperatures in the upper 60s-low 70s. This afternoon, highs in the mid-80s, another round of spotty showers, then storms picking up after 3 PM and it could be messy through this evening. The SPC has placed most of the area under a level 1/5 threat for severe weather. Again, the severe weather threat increases later in the day.

Tomorrow, highs in the mid-80s, some afternoon showers and storms, but drier than the last couple of days.

Friday-Saturday, warm and humid with highs climbing into the upper 80s. Partly sunny skies and low rain chances.

Sunday, a front moves in and scattered showers and storms return. Highs in the low 80s.

Early next week, highs in the low 80s. Mainly dry with only an isolated shower possible.

