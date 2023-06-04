Another round of strong storms possible today

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The remnants of Arlene passing through combined with daytime heating and the sea breeze will trigger more locally heavy showers & storms today.

Any additional heavy rain will cause flooding since the ground is already saturated.

As a result, a Flood Watch remains in effect through midnight tonight for Palm Beach County.

We'll get on the other side of this system tomorrow and Tuesday with noticeably less rain & storms around both days but that break will be temporary.

Indications are that we'll see another surge in tropical moisture arriving by the middle of the week increasing our chances for showers & storms once again.

Watch for some minor coastal flooding as high tide combines with the full moon causing higher than normal tides at the beaches through Tuesday.

All is quiet in the tropics through the next 7 days.

TODAY: Scattered showers & storms. Highs: Mid 80s Winds: ENE 10

TONIGHT: Showers early, then clearing. Lows: Lower 70s Winds: N 10

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny, isolated storms around. Highs: Mid 80s Winds: NW 15

