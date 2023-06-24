Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Another round of storms for your Sunday

Scattered storms picking up after 3PM
Posted at 7:23 PM, Jun 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-24 19:23:29-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tonight, rain clearing out with lows in the mid-upper 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow, highs in the low 90s. Starting off the day with plenty of sunshine, then showers and storms increasing for the late-afternoon-early evening.

Monday, highs in the low 90s with afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Most of the rain pushing inland later in the day, but a stray storm could spill over towards the coast tomorrow evening.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Tuesday - Friday, highs in the low-mid 90s. Slightly drier air moves in and rain chances drop down a little. Still can't rule out the chance for scattered late-day showers and storms.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Flatness upon us

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019