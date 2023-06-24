Another round of storms for your Sunday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tonight, rain clearing out with lows in the mid-upper 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow, highs in the low 90s. Starting off the day with plenty of sunshine, then showers and storms increasing for the late-afternoon-early evening.

Monday, highs in the low 90s with afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Most of the rain pushing inland later in the day, but a stray storm could spill over towards the coast tomorrow evening.

Tuesday - Friday, highs in the low-mid 90s. Slightly drier air moves in and rain chances drop down a little. Still can't rule out the chance for scattered late-day showers and storms.