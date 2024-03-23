Another round of showers and storms today

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The final event occurs today. We are watching a cold front that will move across the area, which will trigger our final round of showers and storms.

A few can be strong to severe across our area. Flooding and damaging wind gusts will be the greatest concern for today's events.

It will be warm and humid with high temperatures reaching the upper 70s to lower 80s.

We will start to see clearing through the early evening. This will lead to dry and clear skies overnight with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

The rest of the weekend shapes up quite nicely. Mostly sunny skies will be well deserved after this slow moving event. Sunday will be a touch breezy and cooler. Highs stay in the middle and upper 70s.

As we head into your work week, conditions look to be close to normal. High temperatures on Monay near the 80 degree mark under mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures start to slowly warm up to the lower and middle 80s by Wednesday with partly cloudy to sunny skies.

Thursday will be our next rain event here in town. Tracking a round of showers and storms due to a cold front. The best news I can bring to you is the rain will exit before we start feeling the weekend fever.

Friday will be a dry day under mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 70s.