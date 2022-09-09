Another round of scattered PM showers and storms

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the upper 70s-low 80s under partly cloudy skies and rain-free for the morning commute.

This afternoon, highs in the low-mid 90s, scattered afternoon-evening showers and storms tracking from southwest to northeast. Lingering shower and storm activity possible through late evening.

Tonight, clearing skies with temperatures in the upper 70s-low 80s.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Tomorrow, highs in the low-mid 90s, morning sunshine followed by some late-morning/early afternoon storms, pushing west throughout the day.

Sunday, highs in the low-mid 90s. Some showers near the coast in the morning, but most of the rainfall pushing inland for the afternoon.

Next week, highs in the low 90s. Onshore winds dominate keeping isolated rain chances near the coast in the morning, and scattered storms activity inland for the afternoon. Increasing rain chances late in the week as a front stalls out across the area.

