Another round of afternoon-evening storms before cool front

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the low-mid 70s along the Treasure Coast and mid-upper 70s for Palm Beach County under partly-mostly cloudy skies.

This afternoon, highs in the upper 80s with another round of afternoon-evening showers and storms. We are not under a severe weather threat today, but still could see some strong storms.

Tomorrow, morning lows in the low-mid 60s and afternoon highs in the low-mid 70s. Some showers and clouds to start, then drying out throughout the afternoon. The humidity drops as well.

Thursday will be the coolest morning out of the next 7 with lows down the upper 50s-low 60s. Afternoon highs reaching the mid-upper 70s. The humidity stays low and we could still see some spotty showers moving in from offshore.

Friday, morning lows in the low-mid 60s and afternoon highs in the low 80s. Mostly sunny and comfortable with low humidity.

For the weekend, morning lows in the mid-upper 60s and highs in the low-mid 80s, mostly sunny and still comfortable with only in the low 60s.

