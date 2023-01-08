Another really nice day

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A few more clouds out there today but dry, mild weather prevails to wrap up the weekend.

A bit of a beach breeze but an otherwise really nice day!

A couple of weak disturbances moving through tonight and tomorrow but too dry to get any rain so no noticeable changes in our weather heading into midweek.

Next best chance of rain and/or storms looks to be Friday with a medium-strength cold front moving through.

That'll set us up for a dry, breezy, cooler, and sunny next weekend.

A bit bumpy for the boaters today and a medium risk of rip currents at the beaches but no official advisories in effect today.

All in all, a delightful ending to the weekend with most of the upcoming week looking great as well!

TODAY: Sun and clouds, warm. Highs Upper 70s Winds: East 10-15

TONIGHT: Few clouds around, Lows: Lower 60s Winds: East 5

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy, warm. Highs: Upper 70s Winds: NW 10

