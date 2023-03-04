Another day or near-record highs for most of us

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Near-record highs are expected today for the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast.

It'll be breezy but not as windy as yesterday.

The fire danger is elevated but currently no advisories or warnings are in effect. Nonetheless be extra careful out there, even a stray spark could cause a rapidly spreading brushfire.

These southerly breezes will make for a high risk of rip currents today so only swim at guarded beaches.

Changes in this stubborn weather pattern are coming as a weak cold front arrives tomorrow with a few spotty showers.

Isolated showers will stay in the forecast through Monday & Tuesday but totals will be meager and won't have much of an impact on drought conditions.

Look for dry weather to take hold again from Wednesday through Friday

Despite the cool down coming it'll still be a warm week ahead with highs in the low to mid 80s which is still well above normal for early March.

TODAY: Hot sunshine, breezy. Highs: Lower 90s Winds: S 15

TONIGHT: Fair, very mild. Lows: Upper 60s Winds: W 10

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy, slight chance of showers. Highs: Mid 80s Winds: NE 10

