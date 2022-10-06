Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Another comfortable day with lower humidity, mugginess returns next week

Another comfortable day with lower humidity, mugginess returns next week
Posted at 5:42 AM, Oct 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-06 05:42:35-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the low-mid 60s along the Treasure Coast and low-mid 70s under mostly clear skies.

This afternoon, another comfortable day with the humidity not all that high and highs in the low-mid 80s. We'll see plenty of sunshine with only a slim chance for an isolated shower.

Tonight, lows in the 60s-low 70s and staying mainly dry into the night.

Tomorrow, a similar weather day. Highs in the low-mid 80s and low rain chances.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Saturday, highs in the mid 80s with a few passing showers as another front starts to move in.

Sunday - next week, hot and muggy with highs topping out in the upper 80s. Scattered showers and storms possible as the front stalls out to our south.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: North Swell fading, but windchop on the way

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019