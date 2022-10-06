Another comfortable day with lower humidity, mugginess returns next week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the low-mid 60s along the Treasure Coast and low-mid 70s under mostly clear skies.

This afternoon, another comfortable day with the humidity not all that high and highs in the low-mid 80s. We'll see plenty of sunshine with only a slim chance for an isolated shower.

Tonight, lows in the 60s-low 70s and staying mainly dry into the night.

Tomorrow, a similar weather day. Highs in the low-mid 80s and low rain chances.

Saturday, highs in the mid 80s with a few passing showers as another front starts to move in.

Sunday - next week, hot and muggy with highs topping out in the upper 80s. Scattered showers and storms possible as the front stalls out to our south.