Another cold front on the way to South Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 60s and upper 50s around Lake Okeechobee with some showers possible for the morning commute, but most of the heavy rainfall is sitting offshore. This afternoon, highs in the low-mid 70s, breezy winds and some fast-moving showers possible.

Tomorrow, highs in the low 70s, staying a bit breezy and scattered showers possible with a mix of sun and clouds.

Thursday, morning temperature sin the mid-upper 50s and afternoon highs in the low 70s. Scattered showers possible ahead of our next cold front.

Friday-Saturday, morning lows down to the upper 40s-low 50s and afternoon highs in the upper 60s-low 70s. Sunny skies and low humidity.

Sunday, another cold front moves in. Winds picking up with highs in the low 70s and a few showers possible. The cold front will reinforce the cooler air for early next week.