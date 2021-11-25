Watch
Another cold front moving through this weekend

Posted at 5:07 PM, Nov 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-25 17:07:39-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Few showers streaming onshore right now - models don't show much for tonight - so nothing more than 10% coverage

Mostly sunny and warm for Black Friday with highs in the mid-upper 70s - mainly dry with a just a slight chance of a stray shower.

Another cold front moving through this weekend will keep our dewpoints low and drop our morning temps once again.

Saturday and Sunday, AM temperatures in the upper 50s - warming into the mid-upper 70s by the afternoon.

Monday - Wednesday Cool start in the morning with lows down to the 50s. Afternoon temperatures in the mid-70s. Low rain chances and low humidity.

