Another chilly start with partly sunny skies and low rain chances

This afternoon, highs in the upper 70s-low 80s, partly sunny skies and low rain chances.
Posted at 5:24 AM, Nov 09, 2021
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, another chilly start to the day with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. This afternoon, highs in the upper 70s-low 80s, partly sunny skies and low rain chances.

Tomorrow, some showers possible. Morning lows in the low-mid 60s and highs in the low 80s.

Thursday and Friday, our next cold front approaches. Scattered showers and storms possible. Highs in the low 80s.

Saturday, some lingering showers to start, then drying out through the day. Highs in the low 80s.

Sunday, morning lows in the upper 50s - low 60s and highs in the mid-70s. Cooler and drier with plenty of sunshine.

Early next week, another front moves in, reinforcing the cooler drier air.

