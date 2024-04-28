Watch Now
Another breezy day

WPTV
Posted at 5:39 AM, Apr 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-28 05:39:00-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A few isolated showers are in the forecast along the coastline. It will still be a breezy and turning to a partly sunny day. It will still be bright despite the clouds.

High temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s with lower humidity again.

Small craft advisory is in effect through 11 this morning due to strong winds, rough waves and tough boating conditions.

In addition, we have a high surf advisory through this evening. Strong waves between 4-6 feet and a high rip current risk.

It will be a tough day to be on the water.

As we head into the work week, winds will still be in the forecast. Monday will be a breezy day with a few dodging showers expected, especially along the coast.

High temperatures remain to be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

We look to maintain low humidity and seasonal temperatures through this upcoming week. This means high temperatures in the lower 80s each day.

A high pressure system will allow sunshine to stick around between the slim rain chances.

