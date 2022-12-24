An unseasonably cold Christmas weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The coldest air of the season has arrived!

Although wind chill advisories will expire this morning it'll remain unseasonably cold through the holiday weekend.

A Freeze Warning is in effect from 11PM tonight through 9AM Sunday for Okeechobee County and inland Indian River County where lows tonight could make it down to around 30 degrees.

Everyone across the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast needs to take precautions to protect yourself, your pets, and any tender vegetation from freezing or near-freezing temperatures.

Satellite loops indicate clouds to our west advancing this way and that should keep lows tonight above freezing for most.

A weak disturbance moving through might even get some of us a shower or two for tomorrow.

This arctic airmass will be sliding east and we'll get on the other side of this by early next week and our highs will be back to around 80 degrees later next week.

There are no other major weather systems or arctic fronts in sight through the next 7 days.

TODAY: Increasing clouds, brisk and very chilly. Highs: Upper 50s

TONIGHT: Cloudy, quite cold. Lows: Upper 30s coast, mid 30s inland.

SUNDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY): Cloudy, still very chilly. Few passing showers possible. Highs: Mid to upper 50s

MONDAY: Partly sunny, few scattered showers. Not as cold. Lows: Mid 40s Highs: Upper 60s