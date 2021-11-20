WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Ample moisture and a stalled front will trigger numerous showers Saturday and Sunday.

The main impact will be locally heavy rainfall that could lead to some flooding. We are in a marginal threat for excessive rainfall this weekend.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Highs will be near 80, lows near 70.

Onshore winds will pick up again, so boaters and beachgoers should beware.

A strong cold front will push through Monday night, turning windy and much colder for Tuesday. Morning lows in the 50s, and highs may not break 70 in some places under sunny skies.

Temps moderate by Thanksgiving, staying very comfortable with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid-60s.

So far Tuesday through Friday looks sunny and dry.