All of Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast under excessive heat warning

Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather forecast for the morning of Aug. 9, 2023.
WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, Aug. 9, 2023.png
Posted at 5:43 AM, Aug 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-09 05:43:26-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — All of Palm Beach County, the Treasure Coast, and Okeechobee County are under an excessive heat warning on Wednesday because of our sweltering temperatures.

Wednesday afternoon highs will soar to the mid and upper 90s, and feels-like temperatures could reach 115 degrees.

Make sure to drink plenty of water throughout the day to stay hydrated, and also seek shade and take breaks if working outside this afternoon.

Afternoon scattered storms are expected and could last through the evening.

The very hot weather will remain as the new school year kicks off on Thursday.

When it comes to rain chances, expect them to remain low. Most storms will develop late in the day. Saharan dust has returned with hazy and milky skies through Friday.

Higher storm chances by this weekend.

Meanwhile, the tropics remain calm with no new tropical development expected over the next few days.

