Afternoon storms today, continued hot and humid

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Alerts: none.

Today, another hot and humid day again today with a bit more afternoon showers and storms as moisture continues to increase across the area. Storms will generally fire up just after lunch time, and go until early dinner time, ending around sunset. High temps to reach the low 90s with a feels like temp 100-105 in the afternoon hours.

Tonight skies becoming partly cloudy with muggy lows in the upper 70s.

Over the weekend rain chances will be on the higher side, however there will be times to get outside as it won't be raining the whole time. Saturday may have a little less coverage of the storms and Sunday will have a little more. Mainly in the afternoon hours but there could be a few coastal showers in the mornings. Highs continue to be warm and muggy, in the low 90s with a feels like temp 100-105.

Next week another disturbance moves in which will increase rain chances further. Storm coverage will be increasing into next week; strong storms and localized flooding possible next week.

Tropical update:

Nothing expected for the next 7 days at this time. However, conditions may be a little more favorable in the Gulf in a couple weeks.

