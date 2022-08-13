Afternoon storms return to the forecast

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Saturday, highs in the low 90s, heat indices in the triple digits. We'll see scattered afternoon storms and most of those storms should move west by the early evening hours. Tonight, lows in the upper 70s-low 80s and mainly dry into the night.

Tomorrow and Monday, highs in the low 90s. Morning sunshine followed by afternoon - evening showers and storms. Some of those storms could produce locally heavy downpours.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Staying unsettled though the end of next work week with afternoon storms in the forecast each day. Highs in the low 90s but feeling hotter with the humidity.