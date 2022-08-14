Afternoon storms expected

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Locally heavy rain in the forecast today and tomorrow. Flooding could be an issue with parts of the area under an excessive risk of flooding today and Monday.

Severe weather is not expected, but any storm could produce winds of 40 MPH.

There is a front stalled to our north and ahead of it we have an off-shore wind. Any storm that develops inland could make a run towards the coast.

We will have showers and storms around for the next few days. Through Wednesday.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

By the end of the week, drier air and high pressure will lower rain chances.

Next weekend we are back to an on-shore pattern. Morning showers along the coast, with afternoon storms inland.

In the Tropics: The National Hurricane Center continues to watch an area near Texas. Has 20% chance. Should move inland later today.

The rest of the Atlantic is quiet.

