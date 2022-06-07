Afternoon storms create flood risk Tuesday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s at the coast and low 70s inland under partly cloudy skies.

This afternoon, highs in the upper 80s-low 90s, scattered afternoon showers and storms, then pushing west by this evening. We're under a risk for flash flooding today.

The weather pattern remains unchanged through the weekend. Highs in the upper 80s-low 90s with PM showers and storms across the area. Any storm that develops could be on the strong side. Models hinting at some of that Saharan dust pushing into the area for the weekend, which may help lower rain chances a bit.

