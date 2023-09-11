Watch Now
Afternoon spotty storms with plenty of humidity

Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather forecast for the morning of Sept. 11, 2023.
Posted at 5:47 AM, Sep 11, 2023
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A typical summer day on Monday. Expect it to feel warm and humid with afternoon temperatures in the low 90s.

Pop-up storms are expected this afternoon and will be spotty in coverage. Then storms will remain inland by this evening.

Rain chances will drop slightly by Tuesday. The forecast will still call for a few passing showers.

High temperatures will remain in the low 90s through this work week, while lows at night will continue to hit the mid and upper 70s.

Hurricane Lee will be strengthening over the Atlantic, but will turn northward late Tuesday or by Wednesday and stay well away from Florida.

Expect large swells and dangerous rips to arrive on our coast by mid-week.

