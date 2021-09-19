Afternoon showers possible

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — An unsettled weather pattern will continue Sunday and into much of the workweek.

Ample tropical moisture is available for afternoon showers and thunderstorms to develop.

Some of the rain could be heavy and flooding could be an issue.

Mornings start off dry but keep the umbrellas with you during the afternoon hours.

Daytime highs will be in the upper 80's to near 90.

By the middle of the week, we dry out a bit as the winds go onshore.

Then we'll be watching a front for the end of the week, which will keep storms in the forecast.

In the Tropics:

Odette has become post-tropical south of Newfoundland.

Tropical Storm Peter has formed near the Lesser Antilles.

It will track north of Puerto Rico and then turn to the north - staying well to our east.

Tropical Depression 17 has formed near the Cabo Verde Islands.