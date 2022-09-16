Afternoon showers and storms firing up once again today

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the mid 70-upper 70s for the Palm Beaches and low-mid 70s for the Treasure Coast with some dotted showers for the morning commute.

This afternoon, highs in the upper 80s with showers and storms continuing through the evening. Heavy rainfall could once again lead to flooding in spots.

Tonight, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow, highs in the upper 80s with another round of afternoon-evening showers and storms; the bulk of the rain pushing west by the early evening.

Sunday, highs in the low 90s, slightly drier, but still could see another blow up of PM showers and storms.

Next week, highs in the low 90s with scattered showers and storms.

