Afternoon inland storms, very humid, dangerous rip currents

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Inland storms are possible Thursday afternoon, and it will be another hot and humid day with high temperatures in the low 90s.

A front moves into North Florida and will stall near our area going into this weekend. This will increase rain chances starting Friday.

Expect more scattered storms Friday through Sunday.

Rough beach and boating conditions with high waves and a high threat of rip currents through the weekend. Also, beach erosion is possible. The higher waves will be for the Treasure Coast.

More scattered showers and storms expected Friday through the weekend with high temperatures in the upper 80s or near 90 degrees.

A good chance for storms remains in the forecast for early next week.