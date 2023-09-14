Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Afternoon inland storms, very humid, dangerous rip currents

Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather forecast for the morning of Sept. 14, 2023.
WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, Sept. 14, 2023.png
Posted at 5:49 AM, Sep 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-14 05:49:02-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Inland storms are possible Thursday afternoon, and it will be another hot and humid day with high temperatures in the low 90s.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

A front moves into North Florida and will stall near our area going into this weekend. This will increase rain chances starting Friday.

Expect more scattered storms Friday through Sunday.

Rough beach and boating conditions with high waves and a high threat of rip currents through the weekend. Also, beach erosion is possible. The higher waves will be for the Treasure Coast.

More scattered showers and storms expected Friday through the weekend with high temperatures in the upper 80s or near 90 degrees.

A good chance for storms remains in the forecast for early next week.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Major Hurricane Lee swell picking up

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019