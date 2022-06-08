Afternoon-evening storms possible each day through the weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the low-mid 70s under mostly clear skies and no weather issues for the morning commute. This afternoon, highs in the upper 80s with another round of scattered afternoon-evening showers and storms with clearing conditions around sunset. Tonight, lows in the low-mid 70s and staying mainly dry into the night.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Tomorrow - weekend, highs in the upper 80s-low 90s. Afternoon-evening showers and storms possible each day as storms develop along the sea-breeze with rain fizzling out as the sun sets.

Next week, highs in the low 90s. The winds shift around and come in from off the ocean, and we'll mainly see storms progress inland for the afternoon hours.