Afternoon-evening showers and storms possible throughout the weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s under mostly clear skies. This afternoon, highs in the low 90s, heat index values in the triple digits, scattered afternoon-evening showers and storms possible.

Tomorrow, highs in the low 90s. Plenty of sunshine for the first part of the day, then late-day showers and storms rolling in.

Sunday, some morning showers, then afternoon showers and storms drifting towards the lake throughout the day. Highs in the low 90s.

Early next week, highs in the upper 80s. Morning coastal rainfall, followed by afternoon inland showers and storms.