Afternoon/evening showers and storms possible

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — An offshore wind will continue for the next few days.

Expect morning sunshine followed by afternoon and evening showers and storms.

Highs in the low 90s.

Tuesday - Wednesday, slightly drier conditions with some showers and storms still possible.

Staying hot and humid with highs in the low 90s.

By the end of the work week, a front will approach once again increasing rain chances.

Highs in the low 90s.

In the Tropics: A trough over Central America is expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico this week where it has a medium chance of development.

Some of the models show it impacting the panhandle Thursday/Friday.

Larry is a major hurricane with winds of 120 MPH.

This system will make a close approach to Bermuda by the middle of the week, then Canada/Newfoundland by Friday.

We will see some long period swells from Larry affecting the coast starting late Tuesday.