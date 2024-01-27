Above normal weekend temperatures

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A warm start to your Saturday with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. A few morning showers can't be ruled out, mainly along the coastline with a few areas of patchy fog even sea fog near Indian River and Okeechobee counties.

Skies will feature pockets of sunshine between clouds and the warm temperatures continue to stay with us. Highs reaching the middle 80s this afternoon.

It'll be a beautiful day to head out to the South Florida fair and hang out with you WPTV News and First Alert Weather teams!

We hope to see you at the fair or enjoying this warmer weather.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Patchy fog in Indian River and Okeechobee counties this morning.

We have a weak frontal passage triggering isolated showers this morning. This front will not cool us off as a high pressure system quickly builds in behind this morning's showers. This ridging of the high pressure will allow temperatures to remain on the warmer side.

Skies will feature partly sunny conditions and temperatures remain quite warm in the middle 80s. It will feel almost Spring-like outside.

It will be a great beach day, but exercise caution in the water near the surf zone. A rip current risk remains in effect thought this evening. If you encounter a rip current, remain calm and swim parallel to the shoreline until you feel relief from the tugging rip current.

Expect more fog expected tonight near Lake Okeechobee tonight.

Temperatures will cool to the upper 60s nearing the 70 degree mark tonight.

Sunday temperatures will once again be in the lower 80s, but we are about to wash away this heat. A cold front will sweep across Sunday late afternoon.

Showers are expected in the afternoon with the chance of a few rumbles of thunder. Rain will be on our doorstep by 10 AM.

Expect showers near Indian River and St. Lucie counties by lunchtime. Martin and Palm Beach counties will prepare for showers with a chance of storms just after lunchtime. This cold front officially crosses by late afternoon and winds will pick up from the north.

Monday will be much cooler and breezy. Highs stay in the middle to upper 60s with sunshine.

Temperatures will be comfortable and climb throughout the week with sunshine.

Next chance of showers will come late in the week and temperatures will be "normal" in the lower to middle 70s.