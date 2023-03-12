Above normal temperatures continue, some rain on the way

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The weekend ends on a warm, breezy, sunny note today with highs in the middle 80s,

It'll be even hotter tomorrow with highs in the upper 80s with some spots possibly hitting 90 degrees.

Our next weather maker is a cold front that could get us some scattered showers and t'storms later tomorrow.

Rain chances will continue through Wednesday, but widespread heavy rainfall totals are not expected.

Dry, beautiful, and noticeably cooler weather returns to the forecast for Thursday and Friday.

Rip currents are likely at the beaches today, be careful and only swim at guarded beaches.

Small Craft Caution is in effect for the boaters today.

TODAY: Sunny, warm, and breezy. Highs: Mid 80s Winds: SSE 15-20 mph

TONIGHT: Nice night, pleasant temperatures. Lows: Mid 60s Winds: SW 5

TOMORROW: Hot and windy, scattered showers & storms late in the day. Highs: Upper 80s Winds: SW 20-25 mph

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and storms, cooler. Highs: Mid 70s Lows: Near 60