Above average temperatures through Friday, showers return later Friday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Mostly to partly sunny and very warm Thursday afternoon as temperatures heat up to the mid 80s.

The warm pattern continues through the end of week.

There is a chance that the record high may be tied or broken on Friday with a high of 85 degrees.

A warm and humid Friday with scattered showers arriving late afternoon as a cold front slowly passes through.

The chance for showers will continue through the weekend and temperatures will dip to the mid and upper 70s by then. Saturday will be noticeably cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Plus, windy offshore winds expected along with passing showers on Saturday.

Sunday will be breezy with spotty showers and an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon as temperatures hit the lows 80s once again.

Then a second cold front will clear out the moisture on Monday.