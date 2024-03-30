A wonderful holiday weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It will be a beautiful weekend here in South Florida! Plenty of sunshine to enjoy as a high pressure system stays in control. High temperatures remain close to normal through the weekend.

High temperatures this Saturday will be in the upper 70s and low humidity.

Boating conditions will be fairly bumpy with a moderate chop in the Intracoastal Waterway. There is a high rip current risk that swimmers should be aware of and a high UV index.

Easter Sunday will be a few degrees warmer, near 80 in the afternoon.

There will be a big swing in temperatures as we enter this next workweek.

We are talking about a big warm up!

Monday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 80s.

Tuesday will be warmer and more humid under partly cloudy skies. High temperatures nearing the middle 80s.

Wednesday will be very hot and humid. High temperatures nearing 90. We are watching a cold front that will trigger showers and storms Wednesday afternoon. It will not be a wash out, but it is a day to watch for the stormy activity.

This cold front will certainly cool temperatures off. Temperatures will return to seasonable in the lower 80s for the remainder of the week. Overnight lows will be quite cool in the 50s to lower 60s.