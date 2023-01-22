Windy, warm Sunday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Windy, warm weather is on tap for today with highs topping out in the mid 80s. (record for WPB=88).

It'll be very mild and still mainly dry overnight, lows near 70.

A cold front will move in around noon tomorrow, highs near 80 before the front arrives then staying in the mid 70s the rest of the day.

The front will spark a few showers, maybe an isolated storm but nothing severe.

Drying out and staying mild on Tuesday, windy and warner again on Wednesday before our next front arrives on Thursday with our next shot of welcome showers, possible storm.

That front appears a bit stronger so a more noticeable dip in temps is expected by the end of the week and weekend but not too chilly.

Small Craft Advisory for the boaters today and there's a high risk of rip currents at area beaches.

TODAY: Windy and warm, Highs: Mid 80s Winds: South 20 mph

TONIGHT: Breezy and warm. Lows: Near 70 Winds: SW 10

TOMORROW: Scattered showers, possible storm. Highs: Near 80 Winds SW/NW 10

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds, Highs: Mid 70s

