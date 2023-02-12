Windy Sunday, but rain is done

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Hang on to your hat along the Treasure Coast today, A *Wind Advisory* is in effect for Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, and Okeechobee Counties through 7PM.

Winds could gust over 40 mph there at times.

A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for Palm Beach boaters today and a Gale Warning is in effect for the waters off the Treasure Coast.

The rain is done and increasing sunshine is on the way for today.

Gusty west winds will keep it mild with highs into the upper 70s later today.

Get your sweaters and jackets ready for tonight as lows will dip into the lower 50s (upper 40s Treasure Coast).

Most of the upcoming week looks dry with temperatures warming up by midweek.

Our next chance of rain looks to be Friday and into the weekend with our next cold front.

TODAY: Windy & mild, increasing sunshine. Highs: Upper 70s Winds: W 20-30 (+)

TONIGHT: Clear, breezy, and chilly. Lows: Lower 50s (40s Treasure Coast) Winds: NW 20

TOMORROW: Chilly morning, sunny and cool afternoon. Highs: Lower 70s Winds: NW 20