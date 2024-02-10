A warmer weekend to enjoy

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A mild start to the weekend with few clouds and temperatures in the upper 60s.

High temperatures will be a touch warmer in the upper 70s under partly sunny skies. A few sprinkles are expected, but not a washout by any means.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Overnight temperatures fall into the upper 60s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

A high pressure system stays in control through the weekend allowing winds to move in from the south. This will help warm temperatures a bit. Highs on Saturday stay in the upper 70s and lower 80s on Sunday. A few sprinkles are expected each day, but not a washout.

Next week will be another roller coaster of temperatures. Monday will start windy and mild in the lower 80s. A few scattered showers will move in late afternoon.

More rain is expected overnight Monday into Tuesday morning due to a cold front. This will create windy conditions and cooler temperatures. Highs on Tuesday will be in the middle 70s. Lows Tuesday night will be in the middle 50s.

Valentine’s day will be chilly in the lower 70s under partly cloudy skies and it will be a touch breezy.

Sunshine officially returns on Thursday and temperatures will be climbing into the weekend.