A warm start to 2023!

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Happy New Year!

High pressure covers South Florida keeping it warmer than normal and deflecting showers & storms well to our north the next few days.

Dense fog will be an issue for some this morning and there's a chance of a pop-up shower in a few spots later today and again tomorrow.

Otherwise, we'll stay rain-free through midweek.

Beach and boating conditions are just about perfect today however there is a moderate chance of rip currents.

Highs will approach record highs again today before a beach breeze settles in by tomorrow.

A cold front will move through around Thursday with a chance of scattered storms but it's not an arctic front and our highs will only go from the 80s to the 70s by next weekend.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, very warm. Pop up shower possible later today. Highs: Mid 80s Winds: SE 5-10

TONIGHT: Mainly clear, mild. Patchy dense fog late. Lows: 65-780 Winds: Light

TOMORROW: AM fog, isolated shower possible. Warm, Highs: Lower 80s Winds: E 10

